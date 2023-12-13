Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Douglas County, Colorado. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School at Colorado Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Metropolitan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
