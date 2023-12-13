The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 12 of 28 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.
  • MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

