Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouray County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ouray County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ouray County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montrose High School at Ridgway Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Ridgway, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
