Can we anticipate Ross Colton finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in eight of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Colton has scored one goal on the power play.

Colton averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

