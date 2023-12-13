Will Sam Malinski Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Sam Malinski score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Malinski stats and insights
- Malinski is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Malinski has zero points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
