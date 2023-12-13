Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Weld County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompson Valley High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.