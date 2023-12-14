Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Costilla County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Costilla County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Costilla County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Questa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Questa, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
