Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Delta County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Delta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Delta High School at Fruita Monument High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Fruita, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.