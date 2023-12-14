If you live in Denver County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mullen High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 13

12:01 AM MT on December 13 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Adams City High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 14

2:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbine High School at Northfield High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14

4:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Machebeuf High School at Manitou Springs High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14

5:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mullen High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14

5:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14

5:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Manual High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14

6:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver School of Science and Technology at Gateway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruce Randolph School at Skyview Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Conservatory Green High School at Timnath High School