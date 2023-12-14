Thursday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) against the Denver Pioneers (2-6) at Strahan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Texas State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Pioneers came out on top in their most recent matchup 74-52 against Stetson on Saturday.

Denver vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 67, Denver 56

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' best win this season came against the North Alabama Lions, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 67-51 win on the road on November 10.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Denver is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Jojo Jones: 12.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG% Emily Counsel: 11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game, 259th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball.

At home, the Pioneers average 63.0 points per game. On the road, they average 59.5.

Denver allows 65.5 points per game at home, and 61.3 away.

