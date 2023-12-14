Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Douglas County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Castle View High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14

4:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora West College Preporatory Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14

6:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruce Randolph School at Skyview Academy