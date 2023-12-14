Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Douglas County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castle View High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora West College Preporatory Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruce Randolph School at Skyview Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
