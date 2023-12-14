The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 129-122 win against the Hawks, Murray totaled 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 18.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 6.5 6.5 PRA -- 28.5 PR -- 22 3PM 2.5 2.5



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Nets

Murray has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 6.7 per game, which account for 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Murray's Nuggets average 100.2 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 17th in the league, allowing 113.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

Allowing 25.3 assists per contest, the Nets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 37 25 1 8 4 0 0 3/12/2023 28 16 3 1 5 0 0

