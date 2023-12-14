Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pomona High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver West High School at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie High School at Pomona High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vail Mountain School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
