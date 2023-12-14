It's Week 15 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 15

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Travis Kelce Chiefs 197.6 16.5 8.5 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 196.9 15.1 8.9 Sam LaPorta Lions 176.6 13.6 7.1 George Kittle 49ers 170.3 13.1 5.5 Evan Engram Jaguars 170.1 13.1 7.9 Cole Kmet Bears 146 11.2 5.8 David Njoku Browns 141 10.8 7.1 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 138 10.6 5.7 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Trey McBride Cardinals 129 9.9 5.7 Dalton Kincaid Bills 120.5 10 6 Dalton Schultz Texans 113.5 10.3 5.5 Kyle Pitts Falcons 110.5 8.5 5.7 Logan Thomas Commanders 103.6 8.6 5.2 Cade Otton Buccaneers 100.4 7.7 4.2 Hunter Henry Patriots 100.3 8.4 4.3 Dallas Goedert Eagles 98 9.8 5.6 Jonnu Smith Falcons 97 7.5 4.2 Tyler Conklin Jets 96.6 7.4 5 Tyler Higbee Rams 82.7 6.9 4.6 Gerald Everett Chargers 81.7 7.4 4 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 76.5 5.9 4.6 Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5 Donald Parham Chargers 66.2 5.1 2.7

This Week's Games

