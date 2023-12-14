If you reside in Rio Grande County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14

3:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School