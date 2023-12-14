Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Weld County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Central High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Monte Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Colony Preparatory School at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Conference: Mile High
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie High School at Pomona High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley West High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Windsor Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:40 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Windsor, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
