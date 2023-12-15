Friday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CU Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-66 in favor of Colorado, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 88, Northern Colorado 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-21.8)

Colorado (-21.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Colorado has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Colorado, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Buffaloes are 5-3-0 and the Bears are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.4 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are allowing 68.9 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Colorado averages rank 138th in the nation, and are 10.3 more than the 27.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Colorado knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 40.9% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Buffaloes rank 15th in college basketball with 107.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colorado has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.