The Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) will face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 20.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 14.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Cody Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Simpson: 20.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK da Silva: 14.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Hadley: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Lampkin: 7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 50th 82.7 Points Scored 74.4 199th 162nd 70.1 Points Allowed 72.4 209th 106th 35.1 Rebounds 34.9 118th 140th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 169th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 8.7 81st 33rd 17.1 Assists 12.4 236th 295th 13.6 Turnovers 12.1 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.