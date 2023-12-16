Our computer model projects a win for the Detroit Lions when they face the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Lions rank seventh in scoring offense (26.2 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (24.2 points allowed per game) this season. The Broncos have not been getting things done defensively, ranking third-worst with 377.4 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective on offense, generating 300.8 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).

Broncos vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Lions by 4) Toss Up (47.5) Lions 26, Broncos 22

Broncos Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 37.0%.

Denver has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Denver games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Broncos this year have averaged 44.3 points per game, a 3.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Lions have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

In Detroit's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 1.2 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Broncos vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.2 24.2 28.7 22.7 24 25.4 Denver 22.1 23.8 23.3 20.1 20.7 28

