With the Detroit Lions (9-4) and the Denver Broncos (7-6) playing on December 16 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

Russell Wilson vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Jared Goff 13 Games Played 13 67.2% Completion % 66.9% 2,609 (200.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,449 (265.3) 23 Touchdowns 21 8 Interceptions 10 315 (24.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 217.5 yards

: Over/Under 217.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

This season, the Lions' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 25th in the NFL with 24.2 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 15th with 4,205 total yards allowed (323.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit has allowed 2,946 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Lions' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,259 rushing yards allowed this season (ninth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Detroit ranks 15th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 29th at 68.2%.

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 249.5 yards

: Over/Under 249.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

