Nuggets vs. Raptors December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-8), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, battle the Toronto Raptors (9-12). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are getting 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.
- Reggie Jackson is averaging 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 10.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes posts 19.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.3 blocks.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- Dennis Schroder averages 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 10.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Nuggets
|110.8
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.5
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.1%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
