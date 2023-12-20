The Denver Nuggets (14-8), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, battle the Toronto Raptors (9-12). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 10.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 19.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.3 blocks.

Pascal Siakam puts up 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Nuggets 110.8 Points Avg. 114.0 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 46.1% Field Goal % 49.1% 33.9% Three Point % 36.4%

