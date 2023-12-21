The Air Force Falcons (5-4) face the SMU Mustangs (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Air Force vs. SMU Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayda McNabb: 7.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK Milahnie Perry: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Britt: 5.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0.3 BLK Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

