The Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hannah Simental: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

