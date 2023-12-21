Colorado vs. Utah Tech December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 12.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Beon Riley: 12.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aric Demings: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|33rd
|83.8
|Points Scored
|70.3
|271st
|146th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|216th
|99th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|31.9
|237th
|169th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|297th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.6
|255th
|19th
|17.8
|Assists
|12.0
|264th
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|15.3
|350th
