The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 12.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 12.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
33rd 83.8 Points Scored 70.3 271st
146th 69.6 Points Allowed 72.6 216th
99th 35.1 Rebounds 31.9 237th
169th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 297th
218th 7.0 3pt Made 6.6 255th
19th 17.8 Assists 12.0 264th
277th 13.3 Turnovers 15.3 350th

