The Denver Pioneers (1-6) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Denver vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 14.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jojo Jones: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Minett: 7.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Emily Counsel: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Angelina Robles: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tayla Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

