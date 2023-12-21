The Air Force Falcons (7-2) will face the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 16.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Brock Wisne: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zack Bloch: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 18.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Beau Becker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Chase Beasley: 4.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 314th 67.8 Points Scored 74.5 181st 14th 60.9 Points Allowed 72.3 207th 259th 31.4 Rebounds 35.0 107th 347th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 190th 135th 8.0 3pt Made 8.8 74th 88th 15.1 Assists 12.9 209th 99th 10.7 Turnovers 12.3 214th

