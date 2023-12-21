The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) play the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Simental: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

