The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) meet the Colorado State Rams (9-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joel Scott: 14.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Nique Clifford: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Palmer: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Justice Hill: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lars Thiemann: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 127th 77.7 Points Scored 85.8 18th 129th 68.9 Points Allowed 71.2 193rd 152nd 37.4 Rebounds 32.0 335th 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 5.8 353rd 39th 9.4 3pt Made 8.7 81st 221st 12.8 Assists 20.6 5th 182nd 11.9 Turnovers 9.3 26th

