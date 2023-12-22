The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) meet the Colorado State Rams (9-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joel Scott: 14.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Palmer: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lars Thiemann: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank
127th 77.7 Points Scored 85.8 18th
129th 68.9 Points Allowed 71.2 193rd
152nd 37.4 Rebounds 32.0 335th
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 5.8 353rd
39th 9.4 3pt Made 8.7 81st
221st 12.8 Assists 20.6 5th
182nd 11.9 Turnovers 9.3 26th

