Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) meet the Colorado State Rams (9-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joel Scott: 14.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|127th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|85.8
|18th
|129th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|193rd
|152nd
|37.4
|Rebounds
|32.0
|335th
|170th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|353rd
|39th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|81st
|221st
|12.8
|Assists
|20.6
|5th
|182nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.3
|26th
