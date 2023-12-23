The Air Force Falcons play the James Madison Dukes in the Armed Forces Bowl as 4.5-point underdogs on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 42.5 points for the contest.

Air Force vs. James Madison game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Air Force vs. James Madison statistical matchup

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (82nd) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (5th) 142.1 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (104th)

James Madison leaders

Zachary Larrier has six TD passes and two interceptions in 12 games, completing 59.7% of his throws for 744 yards (62 per game).

Larrier also has run for 579 yards and five TDs.

Emmanuel Michel has run for 747 yards (62.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

John Lee Eldridge III has run for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

In addition, Eldridge has six catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force leaders

To go along with his 3,413 passing yards and 68.9% completion percentage this season, Jordan McCloud has connected on 32 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

McCloud has made an impact with his legs, running for 311 yards and eight TDs in 12 games.

Elijah Sarratt has been a big contributor for the Dukes, racking up 1,076 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 74 receptions.

As part of the Dukes' air attack, Reggie Brown has caught 51 balls on 86 targets for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

