The Colorado State Rams (2-0) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +30000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the MWC and the 43rd-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Rams host the New Hampshire Wildcats. The two teams take the court at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15.

Rams NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30000)

Colorado State Team Stats

With 76.0 points per game on offense, Colorado State ranks 126th in the country. On defense, it gives up 44.0 points per contest, which ranks 40th in college basketball.

Colorado State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Colorado State has two wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

