The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the 11th-best odds of all college basketball squads.

The Buffaloes hit the court against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in a home game. The matchup commences at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Buffaloes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Colorado Team Stats

Colorado has been carried by its offense, as it ranks 25th-best in the nation by averaging 94.5 points per game. It ranks 129th in college basketball in points allowed (58.0 per contest).

Colorado Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Colorado has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Colorado is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

