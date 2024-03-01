The Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the 11th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the best odds in the Big Sky.

The Bears play on the road against the South Dakota Coyotes on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bears NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Northern Colorado Team Stats

Northern Colorado ranks 49th in the nation with 86.0 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 102nd with 56.0 points allowed per game.

Northern Colorado Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

