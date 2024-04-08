Oddsmakers have listed the Colorado State Rams (1-0) with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

At 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Rams taken on the Wright State Raiders at home. Colorado State is favored by 10.5 points, and the point total is set at 155.5.

Colorado State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Colorado State Team Stats

Colorado State is outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +8 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.0 points per game (150th in college basketball) and allows 73.0 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Colorado State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Colorado State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Colorado State Players

Joel Scott leads the Rams scoring 18.0 points per game.

Colorado State is led in rebounding by Joe Palmer's 5.0 rebounds per game and assists by Isaiah Stevens' 10.0 assists per game.

Nique Clifford knocks down 2.0 threes per game to lead the Rams.

Colorado State's steals leader is Clifford, who grabs 3.0 per game. Scott leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a contest.

