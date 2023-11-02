Notable upcoming and ongoing November esports tournaments including the LoL World Championships and the Overwatch World Cup

Fans watch Dallas Fuel take on San Francisco Shock during the Overwatch League Grand Finals...
Fans watch Dallas Fuel take on San Francisco Shock during the Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.(Joe Brady | Joe Brady)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - November is officially upon us, and several high-level esports tournaments come with it. Large prize pools are up for grabs across multiple leagues, with some already close to being decided. With a jam-packed month ahead, here are the more notable tournaments to keep an eye on.

League of Legends World Championship 2023

The League of Legends World Championship kicked off in Seoul on October 10th. The tournament started with two Play-in rounds that decided what teams qualified for the Swiss Stage. The Swiss Stage began on October 19th and finished on the 29th and weeded out the eight teams who will compete in the Knockout Stage starting November 2nd.

The teams in the Knockout Stage are competing for a share of the $2,225,000 prize pool. The stage comprises a single-elimination bracket where every match is a best-of-five. The Quarterfinal matchups are as follows:

MATCHUPDATE & TIME
Weibo Gaming vs. NRG (Winner: Weibo Gaming)Nov. 2nd
Gen.G Esports vs. Bilibili GamingNov. 3rd - 4 AM EST / 3 AM CST / 1 AM PST
JD Gaming vs. KT RolsterNov. 4th - 4 AM EST / 3 AM CST / 1 AM PST
LNG Esports vs. T1Nov. 5th - 3 AM EST / 2 AM CST / 12 AM PST

Weibo Gaming have already defeated NRG to move on to the Semifinals. Semifinals will take place November 11th-12th, with the Grand Finals deciding the champion on November 19th. You can watch all the action on the League of Legends Esports YouTube or the LEC Twitch.

Overwatch World Cup 2023

The Overwatch World Cup is a tournament where the best of the best from each qualified nation represent their country. The prize pool will be announced before the Grand Finals match-up as in-game cosmetics crowdfunds it. The event is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

A Group stage kicked the event off on October 29th and finished on November 1st. The Playoff Bracket starts with the Quarterfinals on November 3rd, and the Grand Finals close the event on November 4th. The Quarterfinals matchups are as follows:

MATCHUPTIME
South Korea vs. Canada12:15 PM EST / 11:15 AM CST / 9:15 AM PST
China vs. United States3:45 PM EST / 2:45 PM CST / 12:45 PM PST
United Kingdom vs. Finland6:15 PM EST / 15:15 PM CST / 3:15 PM PST
Saudi Arabia vs. Spain7:45 PM EST / 6:45 PM CST / 4:45 PM PST

The teams to watch out for are China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, who all placed first in their respective groups. To watch the tournament, tune into the official Play Overwatch channels on YouTube or Twitch.

BLAST Rainbow Six Atlanta Major 2023

The BLAST Rainbow Six (R6) Atlanta Major is being held at the Gas South Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Teams are competing for a piece of a $750,000 prize pool. The event started on October 31st with a Play-in Stage and will end on November 12th.

The Play-in Stage decided the 16 competing teams in the Swiss Style Playoff. The Playoff Stage will take place from November 3rd to November 7th. The 16 teams competing in the Playoff are as follows:

TEAMREGION
Virtus.ProEU
Team BDSEU
SoniqsNA
M80NA
w7m esportsBrazil
FaZe ClanBrazil
DplusSouth Korea
ScarzJapan
Geekay EsportsMENA
LOSBrazil
G2 EsportsEU
Spacestation GamingNA
Bleed EsportsAsia
Ninjas in PyjamasBrazil
Wolves EsportsEU
DarkZero EsportsNA

The Top 8 teams at the end of the Playoff will move on to the Finals Bracket, which will begin on November 10th. The Finals are a single elimination bracket that finishes with a Grand Final on November 12th. The tournament broadcast is on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube and Twitch channels.

CS Asia Championships 2023

The CS Asia Championships will be in Shanghai from November 8th-12th. The prize pool for the tournament will be $500,000. The event starts with a Group stage on November 8th-9th, then finishes with a Playoff Stage from November 11th-12th. The tournament will be played on the newly released Counter-Strike 2.

The teams competing in the event are as follows:

  • Astralis
  • ENCE
  • FaZe Clan
  • MOUZ
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • Lynn Vision Gaming
  • TYLOO
  • Wings Up Gaming

BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2023

The BLAST Premier: Fall Final will be in Copenhagen at the Royal Arena. The Group stage begins on November 22nd, and the Grand Finals will end the tournament on November 26th. The eight teams will be competing over a $425,000 prize pool. The tournament will also be played on Counter-Strike 2.

The teams competing in the BLAST Premier: Fall Final are as follows:

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • Heroic
  • FaZe Clan
  • Team Vitality
  • Natus Vincere
  • Astralis
  • Cloud9
  • Complexity Gaming

To watch the action, tune in to the BLAST Premier YouTube and Twitch channels.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

